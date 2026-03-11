Amid energy crisis, Canada commits cooperation on oil, LNG with India as Strait of Hormuz tensions rise

Amid oil and energy crisis, Canada has extended a helping hand by offering oil and LNG to India in a commitment to become a long-term energy partner for the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

As the world is feeling under an immense LPG and oil crisis, India witnessed its initial impact in the closures of hotels and restaurants in metropolitan cities. As supplies have been restricted, Canada has extended a helping hand by offering oil and LNG to India in a commitment to become a long-term energy partner for the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

The West Asia conflict has triggered a massive oil and gas crisis across many parts of the world as the key sources in the Gulf region have been hit as US and Israel offensive raging war with the world's second richest nation in gas. As Iran has continued to block the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation large shipments with essential items have been stuck.

Canada commits to energy cooperation

In a strong commitment over energy cooperation, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said India’s energy demand will likely rise sharply over the next decades and this will create opportunities for cooperation between the nations in oil, gas and critical minerals. Talking over India’s growing future energy needs, Carney estimated that energy demand in the country could double by 2040 due to rising economic growth and expansion of industrial activity.

He further said that India is moving forward with clean-energy transition with an aim to install around 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by the end of the decade and higher the amount of liquefied natural gas in its total energy. Carney also said that Ottawa is fully equipped to contribute to that development by supplying LNG from its west coast and other energy resources and minerals needed for clean technology and nuclear power.

LPG/LNG crisis in India

To mitigate the crisis, due to reprioritisation, domestic LPG production has increased by 10 per cent in the last few days and consignment of LPG and LNG is coming from various sources. The Union Government has invoked the Essential Commodities Act (EC Act) to secure the nation's energy supply in response to the escalating conflict in West Asia.

LNG supplies to Asia are unlikely to face long-term disruption despite recent geopolitical tensions and shipping challenges in West Asia, although delays in deliveries are inevitable, a government source said.