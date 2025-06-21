After much debate around Tesla manufacturing in India or when Tesla would launch its EV cars in the country, finally the news is broken by the automobile company as it has announced opening its first showrooms in India. This has come amid its declining sales in Europe and China.

After much debate around Tesla manufacturing in India or when Tesla would launch its EV cars in the country, finally the news is broken by the automobile company as it has announced opening its first showrooms in India. The EV car company will open its showrooms in July. With this Tesla would launch its operation in the third-biggest automobile market in the world officially. This has come amid its declining sales in Europe and China. Tesla’s car in India have already arrived with Model Y, rear-wheel drive SUVs, which have been brought from its China’s Shanghai factory, Gigafactory, in according to some reports.

Tesla's showrooms in India

Tesla’s Model Y is the most selling electric car in the world. Not just cars, the leader in the electric vehicle industry would also transport Supercharger units, spare parts, branded merchandise, and vehicle accessories imported from the US, China, and the Netherlands. Tesla will open its first showroom in Mumbai, most preferably till mid-July. After which a showroom will also be opened in New Delhi.

For years the debate over when Tesla would launch its cars into the Indian market was dragging for years as many issues like tariff rates, manufacturing rules and more delayed its entry into the world’s second biggest market after China.

Tesla's pricing and tariff rates

Five rear-wheel SUVs which were shipped to Mumbai, valued at around Rs 2.77 million (around USD 31,988). These vehicles were charged with import duties more than Rs 2.1 million per unit, which aligns with India’s 70% tariff on completely built units (CBUs) with prices under USD 40,000, and in addition with extra levies. It is expected that Tesla would price the Model Y more than USD 56,000 which does not include taxes and insurance in India. This is a lot more than Tesla’s US base price of USD 44,990, or USD 37,490 after discounts. The electric vehicles constitute a little more than 5% of new passenger vehicle registrations in India and the luxury segment makes up on ly 2%.

Sales of Tesla vehicles in 32 European countries tumbled 49% to 7,261 in April from 14,228 in the same month the previous year, according to the figures released by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, or ACEA.