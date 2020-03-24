Amid COVID-19 lockdown, I-T filing, Aadhar-PAN linking deadline extended to June 30

In wake of lockdowns across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, the last date for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2018-2019 has been extended to June 30, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Tuesday.

The interest rate for delayed payments has also been cut to 9% from 12%, she added.

Elaborating on the extension of date, the minister said that the tax dispute resolution scheme 'Vivad se Vishwas' has been extended to June 30 and people availing it by the extended deadline will not be required to pay 10% interest.

Additionally, Sitharaman also announced that the last date for linking PAN with Aadhar has been extended by three months to June 30. Due dates for issuing notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended, she said.

The customs department will also be working 24x7 throughout the crisis so that trade and export activities aren't affected, she announced.

The minister also announced that debit cardholders who withdraw cash from any bank's ATM can do it free of charge for the next three months, adding that there shall not be any minimum balance requirement fee (in bank accounts).

"The regulators, Reserve Bank, and Finance Ministry are all working together to keep monitoring the developments & volatility in the stock market. SEBI has come up with some set of guidelines and also stated its position," she said.

Speaking about an economic relief package to help industries cope with the coronavirus pandemic, Sitharaman said that work is going on and the government is very close to coming up with an economic package that will be announced sooner rather than later.