Infosys laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments.

Infosys layoff news: Facing backlash over mass layoffs, Narayana Murthy’s Infosys has got a chit from the Karnataka Labour department in the case. This comes after the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment reportedly issued another letter to the state Labour Commissioner to intervene in the mass termination of trainees at Infosys' Mysuru campus.

Now, the state labour department cleared the IT major of any labour law violations related to the exit of trainees, based on the documentary evidence collected, MoneyControl reported. "We may submit a final report to the government on March 4," said a senior labour department official.

"They were all only trainees, and some underwent training for three months. We cannot call it a layoff, so these labour laws are not applicable in such cases. A layoff applies only when there is regular employment. There is no employer-employee relationship at all. They were all apprenticeship trainees, not employees," a source said, as per the news outlet.

Earlier, the state Labour Department officials visited Infosys’ campuses in Bengaluru and Mysuru on February 13 to assess the situation. Infosys has reiterated its commitment to maintaining high employee standards and highlighted its policies on assessments, outplacement services, and severance pay. Infosys is India's second-largest IT services company with a market cap of Rs 7.31 lakh crore, as of February 27.

READ | Meet man, who once earned Rs 45 crore salary package, was fired from Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, now serves as...

Infosys laid off over 300 freshers who underwent foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear internal assessments after three consecutive attempts. The company emphasized that performance evaluations are a standard part of its training program, which is globally recognized for its quality. The trainees had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024 after a two-year wait.