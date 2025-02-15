India slashed customs duty on bourbon whiskey, from 150% to 50%, effective February 13. This tariff cut is exclusive to bourbon whiskey, while other imported alcoholic beverages will remain subject to a 100% import duty.

In a surprise move for whiskey connoisseurs, India's Department of Revenue has announced a significant reduction in customs duty on bourbon whiskey. This development is particularly noteworthy, given that American bourbon whiskey accounts for a substantial quarter of India's total whiskey imports. In the 2023-24 fiscal year alone, India imported a considerable $2.5 million worth of bourbon, primarily sourced from the U.S., UAE, Singapore, and Italy. With this duty reduction, bourbon enthusiasts can now look forward to enjoying their favourite premium spirit at a more affordable price.

The slashing of customs duty on bourbon whiskey is poised to make American bourbon brands more widely available in India. This reduction is likely to propel American bourbon brands to a leadership position in the Indian liquor market, driven by higher sales and a stronger market presence. This development is also likely to benefit multinational liquor giants, such as Diageo and Pernod Ricard, that have a significant presence in India's vast $35 billion spirits market.

India's decision to slash import duties on American bourbon whiskey is a strategic move to strengthen trade ties with the United States. The goal is to boost bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. But what makes bourbon so special? For starters, it's a type of American whiskey made from at least 51% corn and aged in charred oak barrels, giving it a smooth and slightly sweet flavour.

Bourbon has been recognized by the U.S. Congress since 1964 as a distinctive product of the United States. Its production is mainly concentrated in Kentucky and Tennessee. Indian whiskey enthusiasts can now look forward to enjoying popular bourbon brands like Jack Daniel's, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, Maker's Mark, and Gentleman Jack at a more affordable price.