Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's firm's net profit soars 364% to Rs...; revenue rises 21%

During the quarter, Ambuja Cement's total revenue reached Rs 9,174 crore -- marking its highest-ever second-quarter performance and a 21 per cent increase year-on-year.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 06:31 PM IST

Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Gautam Adani's firm's net profit soars 364% to Rs...; revenue rises 21%
Ambuja Cements Q2 Results: Ambuja Cements, part of the diversified Adani Portfolio, on Monday reported strong results for the July-September quarter of the current financial year (Q2 FY26), with consolidated net profit (PAT) soaring 364 pc year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,302.3 crore, compared to Rs 496.5 crore in the year-ago period (Q2 FY25).

Ambuja Cements PAT, Revenue

The company's standalone PAT also surged nearly three times to Rs 1,387.55 crore, compared to Rs 500.66 crore in the same quarter last fiscal -- a jump of 177 per cent YoY. During the quarter, the company's total revenue reached Rs 9,174 crore -- marking its highest-ever second-quarter performance and a 21 per cent increase year-on-year.

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said that “this quarter has been noteworthy for the cement industry." He added, "Despite the headwinds from prolonged monsoons, the sector will benefit from the tailwinds of several favourable developments, including GST 2.0 reforms, the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), and the withdrawal of coal cess."

Ambuja Cements Q2 EBITDA

EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 1,761 crore, up 58 per cent from last financial year, with EBITDA per tonne rose to Rs 1,060, an improvement of 32 per cent YoY. The company's operating margin expanded to 19.2 per cent, higher by 4.5 percentage points.

Ambuja Cements Share

Ambuja Cements shares closed at Rs 578.75 on NSE with a 2.36 per cent gain. Its market cap stands at Rs 1.27 lakh crore, as of November 3.

Ambuja Cements Earnings Per Share

Ambuja Cements also remained debt-free, with a net worth of Rs 69,493 crore, up Rs 3,057 crore during the quarter. Its earnings per share (EPS) jumped 267 per cent to Rs 7.2. On the operational front, the company announced several capacity expansion plans. Its FY28 capacity target has been raised from 140 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 155 MTPA, with the additional 15 MTPA expected to come through low-cost debottlenecking at around USD 48 per tonne.

(With inputs from IANS)

