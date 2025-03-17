The event was a star-studded affair, attended by industry stalwarts, business leaders, and influential personalities from various sectors.

The International Gems of India Awards 2025 celebrated excellence at the prestigious Crowne Plaza Hotel, Dubai, where Ambarish Jethwani, the visionary owner of Billion Bricks Dubai, was honored as the Best CEO Real Estate Icon UAE – Gems of India. The award was presented by Amruta Fadnavis, the First Lady of Maharashtra and wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in recognition of Jethwani’s exceptional contributions to the real estate sector.

A Night Honoring Visionaries

The event was a star-studded affair, attended by industry stalwarts, business leaders, and influential personalities from various sectors. The presence of distinguished guests added to the grandeur of the evening, reinforcing the significance of recognizing pioneers who drive progress and innovation.

A Recognition of Excellence in Real Estate

Ambarish Jethwani’s journey from graduating as a dental surgeon in India to becoming a leading real estate icon in Dubai is nothing short of inspiring. Through Billion Bricks Dubai, he has revolutionized the real estate landscape by addressing critical industry challenges such as financial constraints, process inefficiencies, and customer service gaps. His innovative approach, unwavering dedication, and exemplary ability to turn industry pain points into opportunities have earned him immense trust among investors and homebuyers alike.

Vishal Mehta, member of the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Djibouti in India and the Chairman of the India-Djibouti Chamber of Commerce, congratulated Jethwani, stating, "Ambarish’s leadership in the real estate sector through Billion Bricks Dubai is truly commendable. His ability to drive innovation and address key challenges in the industry has set a high benchmark for others to follow. Witnessing him receive this well-deserved recognition is a touching moment. He not only remarkably fulfills his role as the captain of the company but is also a reliable friend to his clients like me, which is why we are immensely proud of the extraordinary feats he continuously achieves."

Upon receiving the award, Jethwani expressed his gratitude, stating, "This honor means a lot, and I am dedicated to continuing my efforts to uphold the trust and confidence placed in me."

Inspiring Future Generations

The International Gems of India Awards celebrate individuals who have made a lasting impact on society through their work. With leaders like Ambarish Jethwani paving the way, the future of the real estate sector in the UAE and beyond looks more promising than ever.

The event concluded with an air of celebration and inspiration, leaving a profound impact on all attendees. As Jethwani continues his relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation, his contributions will undoubtedly shape the future of real estate for years to come.

It is worth noting that Ambarish and his real estate firm, Billion Bricks, have previously been recognized with tremendous appreciation and numerous awards globally by industry veterans and stellar names like Dubai Properties.

On a personal front, Ambarish finds solace in quietly overseeing philanthropic initiatives, such as sponsoring girl child education and community meal services at religious places, both in India and the UAE, away from the limelight. Recently, Ambarish was also seen participating in the joyous festivities celebrating the ceremonial union of two young couples, including the son and niece of Padmashree awardee diamond export businessman Mr. Savji Dholakia, an event graced by Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi.