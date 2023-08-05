Ambanis vs Tata: Checkout a list of brands competing with each other in different sectors

We are contributing to the ongoing conflict between these two corporate giants in the telecommunication industry, e-commerce platform and more. Know how.

You might be sipping your favourite coffee at Starbucks or swiping through the latest gadgets at Croma. Perhaps you adorn yourself with exquisite jewellery from Tanishq or plan your dream vacation at a luxurious Taj Hotel. Little do you know that every time you make these choices, you unwittingly contribute to an age-long battle between two corporate giants – Ambanis and Tata.

We might not realise but as consumers we are contributing to the conflict of Ambanis and Tata in different sectors. Reliance and Tata are two conglomerates which are catering to human needs in every step of the way. They have made an indelible mark in several sectors, from clothing to telecommunication and more.

Here’s a list of companies that are stoking the conflict between the Ambanis and Tatas:

Reliance Jewels v/s Tanishq

Tanishq has dominated the Indian jewellery market for many years now. It has established a strong reputation for consumers as they go to jewellery stores. However, Reliance Jewels has recently come to the fore and has been gradually growing over the years.

Pret A Manger v/s Tata Starbucks:

Tata Starbucks, a joint venture between Tata Consumer Products Limited and Starbucks Coffee Company, debuted in India in October 2012. The brand has since gotten stronger and stronger while Pret A Manger (Reliance)’s introduction in the market is threatening the hegemony held by Tata Starbucks in the Indian Coffee market.

Bigbasket v/s JioMart

​Bigbasket has been in the market for over a decade but as Reliance Industries JioMart entered it gained a lot of momentum and attracted a number of consumers. The platform is rapidly scaling up.

Tata Neu v/s Reliance Jio:

These are the two major companies with diverse offerings. While Tata Neu provides groceries through Bigbasket Reliance jio does from JioMart. Tata New provides electronics through Croma then Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio does from Reliance Digital. If you check the e-commerce store, Tata Neu helps clothing shopping through Tata Cliq and Westside while Reliance jio through Ajio and Zivame.

Zudio v/s Reliance trends:

Zudio and Reliance Trends compete for fashion supremacy by exhibiting fashionable apparel and accessories and establishing the fashion guidelines for those with an eye for style.