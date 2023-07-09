Ambani's Reliance, Ratan Tata's TCS or Adani Group: Which is the biggest Indian company? Check its market cap

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani (File Photo)

To determine which company is bigger it’s important to know its market cap, how much revenue it generates, tally the value of assets, etc. Additionally, when a firm expands, understanding its value becomes more crucial, particularly if they want to raise money, sell a piece of it, or borrow money. A business valuation is the process of determining a business’s economic value.

The important through which it calculates and ranked which company is the biggest is "market cap" which refers to the aggregate market value of all outstanding shares of a company's stock. When referred to as market capitalization, it is computed by multiplying the total number of outstanding shares of a company by the current share price.

Here’s a list of Indian companies with the highest value:

Reliance Industries:

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is an Indian business mogul, chairman and managing director of the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). The multinational conglomerate corporation has its headquarters in Mumbai and has a variety of businesses in the petrochemical, textile, telecommunication, and retail sector. The company’s market cap is Rs 17.83 trillion, according to the reports. The company's consolidated revenues for the fiscal year 2023 were just over 98,000 crores, representing an increase of more than 20% from the previous fiscal year. Ambani’s net worth is 9,370 crores USD.

Tata Consultancy Services:

Next comes TCS with a market cap of Rs 12.17 trillion. Natarajan Chandrasekaran is the chairman of Tata Sons. He is also Ratan Tata’s right hand. TCS is an information technology (IT) services, business solutions, and consulting firm headquartered in Mumbai. In 2021-2022, the Tata Group Chairman got a package of Rs 109 crore. With this, he became the highest-paid business executive in India. Reliance now has a greater market capitalization than Tata, although Tata has a wider range of operations and a more significant global footprint.

Infosys:

Narayana Murth’s Infosys has a market cap of 5.51 trillion. The company generated 455.5 Cr in March 2023. Infosys is an Indian multinational information technology company that provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. It comes under the top 5 Indian companies.

Adani Group:

The four listed companies of Gautam Adani's empire cumulatively hold Rs 7.37 lakh crore out of the total market capitalization of Rs 11 lakh crore group. Adani Group generates 2.3 lakh crores of revenue. Recently, the largest company in billionaire Gautam Adani's group, Adani Enterprises, has acquired nearly 30% of Start Enterprises Pvt Ltd, the company that runs the online train ticketing website, Trainman.

Hindustan Unilever:

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever is 6.34 trillion. It is a British-owned Indian consumer goods company headquartered in Mumbai. Its products include foods, beverages, cleaning agents, personal care products, water purifiers, etc. Rohit Jawa took charge as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd recently. According to BT, he is likely to get an annual remuneration of Rs 21.43 crore