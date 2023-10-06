Meet Ambani bahu-to-be Radhika Merchant's sister, who is Dryfix co-founder, MBA from London, her net worth is...

Anjali Merchant is Anant Ambani's fiance Radhika Merchant's elder sister and Director at Encore Pharmaceutical.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's to-be-bahu Radhika Merchant is the daughter of business tycoon Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Her sister Anjali Merchant also dazzled every bit during Anant Ambani and Radhika's engagement ceremony earlier this year.

Viren Merchant is among the richest businessmen in India. He is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, a privately owned pharmaceutical manufacturing company.

Today, we will know more about Anjali merchant:

Who is Anjali Merchant?

Anjali Merchant has completed her schooling in Mumbai from Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. Anjali pursued a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management (2008-2012) at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She has done Master of Business Administration (2016-2018) from London Business School in England.

Anjali Merchant: Professional details

Anjali Merchant is the Director at Encore Pharmaceutical and also the Co-founder of Dryfix, which is a chain of hair styling and hair treatment clubs.

Anjali Merchant: Net worth

Anjali Merchant’s father Viren Merchant’s has a net worth of about Rs 755 crore but no information is available about her net worth.