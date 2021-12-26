Amazon year-end sale 2021: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones HERE

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 26, 2021, 10:35 AM IST
Amazon has kicked off its year-end sale on several top electronic products such as popular televisions and smartphones. The Amazon Year-End sale 2021 has now gone live, and it offers some of the best deals, discounts and offers on phones, TVs and other electronics.
Some of the phones which are on sale for this year-end sale are manufactured by brands OnePlus, Redmi, and Samsung Galaxy. The Amazon Year-End sale 2021 went live on December 25 and will continue till December 31, 2021.
Phones such as Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE, and others are currently on sale, and Amazon is offering great deals on their purchase.
Apart from offers and reduced prices, Amazon is also offering bank discounts on several products. Through bank discounts, customers will be able to avail discounts, no-cost EMIs, and other offers through their bank cards.
Here are some top deals on phones offered in Amazon Year-End sale 2021-
- OnePlus Nord CE 5G- During the Amazon sale, this phone is available at Rs 24,999. Customers using an ICICI bank Credit Card will get an additional discount of Rs 1,500. For more additional discounts, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,950.
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G- Customers can get this phone at Rs 24,500 during the year-end sale on Amazon. An additional discount of Rs 2500 can also be availed with ICICI bank credit or debit cards. By exchanging an old phone, you can get the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G at around Rs 19,950.
- Redmi Note 10S- Amazon is selling this phone at the price of Rs 14,999 during the Year-End sale of 2021. A flat discount of Rs 1000 is also available on ICICI Bank Credit Cards. For more additional discounts, customers can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 13,950.
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G (Blazing Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB)- Amazon is offering this phone at Rs 29,000, with an additional discount of Rs 2500. The EMI for this phone during the Amazon sale starts at Rs 1,412, with a flat Rs 3000 discount if you purchase this phone with an ICICI Credit Card.
- OnePlus Nord 2 5G (8GB)- This phone is being sold at Rs 29,999 during the Amazon year-end sale 2021. An additional flat discount of Rs 2000 is being offered to customers with an ICICI Bank Credit Card. If you exchange your old phone, you can get an additional discount of up to Rs 16,950.