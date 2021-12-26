Amazon year-end sale 2021: Check best deals, discounts on smartphones HERE

Amazon has kicked off its year-end sale on several top electronic products such as popular televisions and smartphones. The Amazon Year-End sale 2021 has now gone live, and it offers some of the best deals, discounts and offers on phones, TVs and other electronics.

Some of the phones which are on sale for this year-end sale are manufactured by brands OnePlus, Redmi, and Samsung Galaxy. The Amazon Year-End sale 2021 went live on December 25 and will continue till December 31, 2021.

Phones such as Redmi 9A, Redmi Note 10S, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, Samsung Galaxy M Series, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Realme Narzo 50A, OnePlus Nord CE, and others are currently on sale, and Amazon is offering great deals on their purchase.

Apart from offers and reduced prices, Amazon is also offering bank discounts on several products. Through bank discounts, customers will be able to avail discounts, no-cost EMIs, and other offers through their bank cards.

Here are some top deals on phones offered in Amazon Year-End sale 2021-