Amazon Web Services to start operation this year in Hyderabad

The second region in India for cloud computing company Amazon Web Services is anticipated to open in Hyderabad this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 07:15 PM IST

Cloud computing company Amazon Web Services expects its second region in India to be set up in Hyderabad to be operating this year, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

The company opened its first AWS region in Mumbai in 2016 in which it has invested USD 3.71 billion to date.

"We have invested more than USD 3.7 billion in local infrastructure and jobs across India and we remain committed to this ongoing investment in the region. I am excited to share that we are launching our AWS region in Hyderabad, India this year," AWS, Worldwide Public Sector, Vice President, Max Peterson said at AWS Summit here.

The AWS region in Hyderabad will have three availability zones and under each zone, Amazon Web Services will set up at least two data centres to start with the region will be operational by the end of this year, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited (AISPL) India President Rahul Sharma said.

Max also announced the starting of new cohorts for research on quantum computing in India for which it has set up a lab in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) with support from the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA).

Quantum Computing Applications Lab (QCAL) was set up in January 2021 to provide scientific, academic, and developer communities access to a quantum computing development environment aligned with the Indian government's science and technology priorities.

For its first cohort, the MeitY QCAL received research proposals from premier academic institutes across India, such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), Indian Institutes of Science (IISc.), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), National Institute of Technology (NIT), and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI).

These proposals focused on topics such as quantum computation, quantum information, exploration of quantum algorithms, quantum simulators/hardware, quantum machine learning, optimization problems, and quantum systems for new application domains such as drug discovery and materials.
Currently, 16 of these proposals have been accepted by MeitY QCAL and will receive AWS credits to use Amazon Bracket and technical and programmatic support from AWS.

"We will start inviting applications for the second cohort this month. In the second cohort, we are going to include start-ups and private entities," Sharma said.

AWS also announced that the Telangana government is working with it to advance its Cloud Adoption Framework to transform the speed, scale, quality, and efficiency of citizen service delivery for its 40 million residents.

The state government is migrating information technology (IT) workloads to the cloud to accelerate its eGovernance plans, and deliver faster and more reliable citizen services through its 33 departments and 289 organizations.

"As the demand for eGovernance services grows, we can easily migrate and scale our workloads reliably and securely on AWS to help districts across Telangana respond to citizen needs faster. 

"Looking ahead, the government of Telangana aims to double down on digital transformation, improving the citizen experience by providing faster and more reliable access to services, like property tax payments," Telangana Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT), Jayesh Ranjan said.

(Source: PTI)

