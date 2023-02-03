Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: 70% off on jewellery, clothing and other gift items; details

The Valentine's Day special sale on Amazon is open from February 2 to February 14 and features incredible discounts and offers to make your significant other feel loved. There are many options available if you're looking for a special gift to make your partner's Valentine's Day extra special. Shop for jewellery, handbags, watches, and more during the Amazon Valentine's Day sale for discounts of up to 70%.

Jewellery item

Couple matching jewellery has become popular recently. During the Valentine's Day sale, Giva is offering discounts of over 50% on its jewellery selection. Fashion Frill's silver couple ring is only Rs 219, and couple rings start at just Rs 199. Valentine's Day special pendant from Giva by Anuskha Sharma is discounted up to 49% on Amazon.

Grooming kit

Give your partner a pack of grooming supplies to make them feel good. Up to 30% off is available from Gillette and Bombay Shaving. For only Rs 499, you can purchase a grooming and shaving gift kit from Bombay Shaving for Valentine's Day.

Add sweetness

What could be a more delicious way to celebrate love than with chocolates? Take advantage of discounts of up to 30% on chocolates and gift baskets to sweeten your relationship. Hershey's chocolate is priced at just Rs 255, while the Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Hearts and Roses Valentine Heart Shaped Chocolate Box is only Rs 361.

Perfect date outfit

Women's clothing from brands like Vero Moda, AND, more is currently up to 50% off. Grab exciting discounts from various brands on everything from lingerie to dresses. Clovia and Zivame are offering lingerie at least 50% off. While clothing companies like Kazo, ONLY, and Vero Moda are offering discounts of up to 80% on items for women.

Beauty products

This Valentine's Day, beauty brands are offering discounts of up to 60% on their products. Under Rs 999, gift sets from companies like Sugar cosmetics and Plum are offered. Other companies, including Renee and Swiss Beauty, are also providing amazing deals with savings of up to 40%.

