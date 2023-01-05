Amazon to cut 17,000 jobs as layoffs continue in 2023: Report

Headlines

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

Weight loss tips: Eat black pepper (kali mirch) to shed extra kilos

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Virat Kohli explains heart-touching reason behind wearing jersey number 18 | Virat Kohli Special

Ashes 2023: Know all about Brumbrella, England's latest Ashes innovation that baffled Australia

BTS Jin finally appears on Suchwita with Suga; ARMY can't hold their tears

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

Amazon to cut 17,000 jobs as layoffs continue in 2023: Report

Amazon's layoffs first began last year, initial estimates put the number of impacted people at about 10,000.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Amazon.com Inc.'s decision to let off more than 17,000 workers, a much higher number than originally planned, is the latest sign that the technological downturn is worsening.

Initiated last year, the reductions had been anticipated to impact about 10,000 individuals. The Journal, citing unnamed persons familiar with the subject, claims that the layoffs have hit the company's corporate echelons particularly hard.

In recent weeks, after months of analysis, Amazon told workers in underperforming departments to find elsewhere for employment. According to the Wall Street Journal, the business is also taking steps to reallocate people from less profitable areas to more fruitful ones, and to shut down units in industries like robotics and retail.

According to the WSJ, Amazon is giving the Alexa business careful consideration, and at now, the company is debating whether or not it should focus on trying to add new capabilities to the voice assistant, which is already featured on a number of Amazon devices.

The poll found that most people only utilise the device for a few of its features, which increases the cost of developing new ones.

The WSJ previously reported that Alexa's parent business loses over USD 5 billion a year due to operating expenses.

Also, READ: Want to exchange damaged, torn notes? Here's RBI rules and regulations in detail

Amazon has known for months that it employed too many workers during the epidemic, so the possibility of layoffs has been there. However, the rising number of reports shows that the company's outlook has worsened. Like other large tech companies, it's cutting down significantly. Earlier, Salesforce Inc. said that it will be laying off around 10% of its workers and selling off some of its properties.

The new cost-cutting measures at Amazon were well-received by shareholders, who are hopeful that the company's bottom line would benefit from the changes. In after-hours trading, after the news, the stock price increased by roughly 2%.

