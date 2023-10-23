Headlines

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Amazon Great India Festival 2023: Enjoy discounts on curtains

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

PCB dismisses reports of players rift amid Pakistan's substandard performance in World Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 60% off on lighting

Youngest bowlers to take a wicket in ODI World Cup

7 tips to reduce hair thinning

9 benefits of sunbathing in winter

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Bigg Boss 17: Meet Ankita Lokhande's 'Millionaire' husband Vicky Jain

One Year Of Kohli's Masterclass: Relive Virat Kohli's 82(53)* | India vs Pakistan 2022 T20 World Cup

Breaking news: Bishan Singh Bedi, former Indian captain and legendary spinner passes away

This Bollywood star will be first woman to do Ravana Dahan at Delhi's Lav Kush Ramlila; it's not Deepika, Alia, Kareena

Vikas Bahl says he had constant self-doubt while making Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath: 'I felt kyun ye panga le liya'

Nani 31 titled Saripodha Sanivaaram: Nani looks menacing in first glimpse video of Vivek Athreya’s film

HomeBusiness

Business

Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

This festive season, get amazing ceiling fans for your home with new technologies and features, hurry and grab the best offers on Amazon The Great Indian Sale 2023.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2023, 06:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A great ceiling fan adds beauty and grace to any room of the house and they are essential to keep us cool on hot days. They also improve air circulation by which the air quality of our home can become better. Amazon has brought a good range of ceiling fans with great styles and colour for you, so that you can find a good match for your home.

Havells 1200mm Festiva Energy Saving Ceiling Fan At Rs 2,899

  • This fan is equipped with an energy-efficient induction motor, that's why it consumes less electricity
  • This fan is designed to be resistant to dust, ensuring that it stays clean and operates smoothly
  • This fan comes with a motor paint finish, which not only adds a good look but also provides protection to the motor
  • It provides decorative trims on both the blades and canopy which adds grace to your space.

Buy Now on Amazon

Atomberg Renesa+ 1200mm BLDC Motor 5 Star Rated Sleek Ceiling Fan At Rs 4,899

  • The Atomberg Renesa fan is equipped with  an energy-efficient BLDC motor also this fan has a 5-star rating and delivers superior air with an airflow of 235 CMM and a speed of 360 RPM
  • This fan consumes only 28W of electricity at speed 5 that's why it can save you up to 65% in electricity consumption
  • This fan comes with a great feature of a smart IR remote by which you can easily adjust the fan's speed and activate its unique features like boost mode, timer and sleep mode
  • It can maintain a consistent speed even when the voltage ranges between 165V-285V and this fan also runs 3X longer on an inverter battery compared to ordinary fans.

Buy Now on Amazon

Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") Star Rated Ceiling Fans At Rs 1,198

 

  • It features three blades with a sweep size of 1200 mm, it can effectively cool down any room. The white color adds a touch of grace to your space
  • It is energy-efficient, consuming just 52 Watts of power With a high RPM of 340
  • This fan is designed with low power consumption in mind, so you can save on your electricity bill and With a high speed of RPM 340, this fan delivers quick and instant airflow while consuming only 52 watts of power
  •  It features new shades and ribbed blades that enhance the beauty of your space, adding a touch of elegance to any room, this fan also comes with a rust-proof coating, which prevents rusting and ensures a longer lifespan for the product.

Buy Now on Amazon

Orient Electric Apex-FX Ceiling Fan At Rs 1,349

  • This fan is a powerhouse when it comes to airflow. With a fan speed of 350 RPM, it delivers an impressive 210 CMM airflow
  •  It is designed with corrosion-resistant galvanised blades, which make maintenance a breeze and ensure the longevity of the product
  • This fan comes with the advanced technology of double ball bearings, ensuring smooth and seamless operations ,this innovative feature reduces noise and allows the fan to run quietly and efficiently.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Explained: Why #NoBindiNoBusiness is trending over new Nalli Silks saree commercial? Know full controversy

Watch: Australian fan chants ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ out loud during AUS vs PAK match

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

Mahindra Thar rival Maruti Suzuki Jimny available with more than Rs 130000 discount, check details

Bank of Baroda 'BoB world' app case: What is the controversy all about?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE