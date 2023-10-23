Amazon Great Indian Festive Season 2023: Hurry and unlock amazing deals on fans

This festive season, get amazing ceiling fans for your home with new technologies and features, hurry and grab the best offers on Amazon The Great Indian Sale 2023.

A great ceiling fan adds beauty and grace to any room of the house and they are essential to keep us cool on hot days. They also improve air circulation by which the air quality of our home can become better. Amazon has brought a good range of ceiling fans with great styles and colour for you, so that you can find a good match for your home.

This fan is equipped with an energy-efficient induction motor, that's why it consumes less electricity

This fan is designed to be resistant to dust, ensuring that it stays clean and operates smoothly

This fan comes with a motor paint finish, which not only adds a good look but also provides protection to the motor

It provides decorative trims on both the blades and canopy which adds grace to your space.

The Atomberg Renesa fan is equipped with an energy-efficient BLDC motor also this fan has a 5-star rating and delivers superior air with an airflow of 235 CMM and a speed of 360 RPM

This fan consumes only 28W of electricity at speed 5 that's why it can save you up to 65% in electricity consumption

This fan comes with a great feature of a smart IR remote by which you can easily adjust the fan's speed and activate its unique features like boost mode, timer and sleep mode

It can maintain a consistent speed even when the voltage ranges between 165V-285V and this fan also runs 3X longer on an inverter battery compared to ordinary fans.

It features three blades with a sweep size of 1200 mm, it can effectively cool down any room. The white color adds a touch of grace to your space

It is energy-efficient, consuming just 52 Watts of power With a high RPM of 340

This fan is designed with low power consumption in mind, so you can save on your electricity bill and With a high speed of RPM 340, this fan delivers quick and instant airflow while consuming only 52 watts of power

It features new shades and ribbed blades that enhance the beauty of your space, adding a touch of elegance to any room, this fan also comes with a rust-proof coating, which prevents rusting and ensures a longer lifespan for the product.

This fan is a powerhouse when it comes to airflow. With a fan speed of 350 RPM, it delivers an impressive 210 CMM airflow

It is designed with corrosion-resistant galvanised blades, which make maintenance a breeze and ensure the longevity of the product

This fan comes with the advanced technology of double ball bearings, ensuring smooth and seamless operations ,this innovative feature reduces noise and allows the fan to run quietly and efficiently.

