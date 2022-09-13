Amazon slashes selling fee for vendors ahead of Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Amazon India, an e-commerce company, announced on Monday that it has reduced the selling fee for new vendors on its platform by 50% in anticipation of the holiday shopping season.

Every vendor who wants to sell their goods on Amazon must pay a fee, which is calculated as a percentage of the total sales price that the customer pays.

“To help new sellers kick-start their e-commerce journey this festive season, Amazon.In announced that all new sellers registering on Amazon.In between August 28 and October 26 and launching within 90 days from date of registration shall be eligible to avail 50 per cent waiver on selling fee across all categories," the company said.

Amazon India also announced that lakhs of sellers across India are looking forward to potential benefits from this festive season.

This includes businesses of all sizes, including local stores, traditional weavers and artisans, women entrepreneurs as well as startups and digital entrepreneurs who make their selection of products available on Amazon.

The government has exempted suppliers of e-commerce having less than Rs 40 lakh turnover from having GST registration, which is expected to boost online sales of goods.

"We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season," Amazon India Director, fulfilment channels, Vivek Somareddy said in the statement.