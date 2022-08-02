Amazon sale, Flipkart sale start from THIS date; details of credit card discounts, offers

Amazon

Flipkart and Amazon have announced their respective sales this month. The Flipkart sale is called Big Saving Days. The Amazon sale is called the Great Freedom Festival. Both the e-commerce players are offering discounts on smartphones, home appliances, and accessories. Here are the details of the deals.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will start on August 6 and will go on till August 10. Those using SBI credit cards will get an instant discount of 10 percent and 10 percent cashback.

In the sale, budget smartphones will start from Rs 6,599. Mobile accessories will start at Rs 69. No-cost EMIs will start at Rs 2,083.

Washing machines will be sold with discounts of up to 50 percent.

Fridges will start at Rs 6990.

Budget TVs start at Rs 5,999 with no cost EMI of Rs 1,333.

The Flipkart big saving days will start on August 6 and end on August 10. The sale for Flipkart Plus members will start on August 5. Those who buy items using the ICICI bank and Kotak bank credit cards will get a flat 10 percent cash back..

There would be discounts of up to 45 percent on tablets from almost all the makers. The company will also give up to 70 percent discount on computer accessories. On home appliances like television and washing machines, there will be discounts of up to 75 percent.