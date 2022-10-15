Amazon sale: Apple iPhone selling at half the original price

Apple iPhone price and discount (File)

Do you always wanted to own an Apple iPhone but never had the budget for it? Well, right now is the time to fulfill your desire. On Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, you can buy a once-flagship iPhone device that isn't outdated yet as the next two versions of the iPhone only have incremental changes. Yes, we are talking about iPhone 12. You can buy the phone for half the price.

Apple iPhone 12 was launched in 2020. But the phone is still relevant as Apple extends updates for at least six years. The phone packs a great camera and solid performance with its A14 chip, faster than most Android phones. Apple iPhone 13 and the latest 14 are good, but they are at best incremental updates over Apple iPhone 12. Hence, iPhone 12 is the ideal choice for you.

On the sale, the 64 GB version can be bought for as low as Rs 33,449.

The original price of the phone is Rs 65,900.

The company is giving a product discount of 27 percent, which reduces the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 47,999.

You can get an exchange value of the phone up to Rs 13,300.

This would drop the price to Rs 34,699.

ICICI is offering a bank discount of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1250 off on EMI transactions.

This makes the price of the phone Rs 33,449.