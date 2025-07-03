Amazon's Jeff Bezos is no longer world's second richest person, he is over taken by..., his net worth is Rs...

Earlier, on Tuesday, Musk had lost more than $12 billion. Musk’s net worth is now $361 billion. Musk has had the biggest loss so far this year of any billionaire at a total of $71.2 billion.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison now holds the second-richest position in the world, surpassing former CEO and founder Jeff Bezos of Amazon. The highest single-day gain by any billionaire occurred on Thursday, June 12, when Ellison added an incredible $26 billion to his net worth, bringing his total wealth to $243 billion, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires Classification. With the increase, Ellison is now the second-richest person in the world, behind only Tesla CEO Elon Musk, surpassing Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos ($227 billion) and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg ($239 billion). Forbes estimates that Musk is worth a total of $407.3 billion.

When talking about the richest and most powerful people in the world, one name that keeps coming to our mind is Elon Musk. From revolutionizing the electric automobile business with Tesla to revolutionizing space exploration with SpaceX and, ultimately, revolutionizing internet access for people worldwide with Starlink, Musk has pushed the boundaries of innovation in a variety of fields. When Tesla's stock rose 4.97%, Elon Musk, the richest person in the world, boosted his net worth by $10.7 billion.

With $252 billion, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (previously Facebook), is currently in second place. Now, there is only a $6 billion difference between Zuckerberg and Larry Ellison.

With a net worth of $175 billion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ranks fifth on the list of the world's richest people. Steve Ballmer, the former CEO of Microsoft, comes in sixth place with a $170 billion net worth. With a $162 billion net worth, French handbag salesman Bernard Arnault comes in at number seven. Larry Page and Sergey Brin have net worths of $162 billion and $152 billion, respectively, placing them eighth and ninth on the list. With a $144 billion net worth, Warren Buffett is the ninth richest person in the world. With a net worth of $111 billion, Mukesh Ambani, the richest person in Asia and India, ranks sixteenth, while Gautam Adani, with a net worth of $85.2 billion, ranks twentieth.