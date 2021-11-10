Amazon owner Jeff Bezos to live in middle of 'Lava Fields', stunning images of 14 acre estate in Hawaii

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2021, 09:03 AM IST

Amazon founder and the richest person in the world, 57-year-old Jeff Bezos has purchased a three-building estate on La Perouse Bay on Valley Isle in Maui, Hawaii at an estimated whopping price of USD 78 million. He is the latest billionaire to snap up a waterfront property, despite local discontent.

This property is an addition to his USD 500 million property portfolio which includes property in New York City, the District of Columbia, Washington state, California, and Texas. Meanwhile, locals are worried that billionaires like Bezos and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, 37, who recently bought a second sprawling 600-acre property for USD 53 million on the island of Kauai, are driving up property prices.

Interesting facts about the property

The private estate spans over 14 acres of land on La Perouse Bay on Valley Isle in Maui, Hawaii.

The three-building estate is located on Valley Isle in Maui, Hawaii is surrounded by dormant lava fields.

It is located west of Haleakalā volcano also known as the East Maui Volcano which last erupted in 1790.

The private estate of Jeff Bezos is eight times larger than the Empire State Building in New York City.

The waterfront compound in the estate is located on the southwest trip of Hawaii island.

The main property in Hawaii island is 4,450 square feet and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The other two buildings in the property are a 1,839 square feet guesthouse and the third is 1,815 square feet.

The second building is a 1,839 square feet guesthouse with two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathrooms.

The third building has a green roof and is 1,815 square feet with three bedrooms and one bathroom.

Bezos purchased the secluded estate surrounded by luscious greenery, palm trees and a marine fishing reserve.

The ultra-secluded estate is rare to have access to and even fishing boats are not allowed in the waters.

The new estate of Bezos is allegedly barricaded with several security gates and has around-the-clock security.

He purchased the estate from Colorado-based holding company Lochland Holdings owned by the Schatz family.

The American entrepreneur is also reportedly searching for a home on the island for his parents.