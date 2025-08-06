Bad news for employees of this company as it decides to fire hundreds of workers due to...

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details
Boom noted that the podcast industry has shifted rapidly, with YouTube’s rise as a dominant platform for video podcasts forcing audio-first platforms to rethink their strategies.
As part of a larger reorganization to optimize operations, Amazon is restructuring its audio business, which will result in about 110 layoffs at its Wondery podcast division. Steve Boom, Amazon's VP of Audio, Twitch, and Games, informed staff members in a memo that Wondery's creator-led content will move to a new department within Amazon called 'Creator Services,' while the company's narrative podcast teams will combine with Audible. Bloomberg was the first to report on the layoffs.
In an emailed statement on Monday, Wondery stated that approximately 110 workers would be let go as part of the process, and many more would move to other areas of Amazon.
According to the memo, Wondery CEO Jen Sargent will leave the company after a transition phase.
Audio streaming services like Spotify have been forced to diversify their podcasts to cut costs and draw more users to their platforms due to fierce competition in the pricey podcast market and an increasing emphasis on creator-led video content.
"As video podcasting has grown in popularity, we have learned that creator-led, video-integrated shows have different audience needs and require distinct discovery, growth and monetization strategies compared to audio-first, narrative series," Steve Boom, vice president of audio, Twitch and games at Amazon, wrote in the memo.
The document claims that since Wondery's 2021 acquisition by Amazon, the studio's podcast revenue has quadrupled as it has added creator-driven series and video podcasts to its lineup.