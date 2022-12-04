Amazon may fire 20,000 employees including top managers: Report

Amazo to lay off as many as 20,000 employees | Photo: Pixabay

Amazon is reportedly planning to lay off around 20,000 employees from the company. A huge layoff in Amazon will take take place in the coming months and the company will fire people from their distribution centres across several regions. The company will also fire their technology staff and corporate executive.



The layoff was already previously hinted at by the CEO Andy Jassy, however, he did not reveal the number of employees to be fired. In November, a few internal sources told The New York Times that the company was planning to sack 10,000 employees. A fresh report is now claiming that this number has been raised to 20,000 and the company is planning to fire people at all levels, according to the cited source.

Amazon’s CEO recently announced that the process of a layoff would continue for a few months and that the impacted employees will be informed once the company assess everything. So, the number of reductions might have been increased as it is rigorously reviewing all the departments across the regions to save cost as

“Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. Those decisions will be shared with impacted employees and organizations early in 2023. We haven’t concluded yet exactly how many other roles will be impacted (we know that there will be reductions in our Stores and PXT organizations), but each leader will communicate to their respective teams when we have the details nailed down. And, as has been the case this week, we will prioritize communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements,” Andy said.