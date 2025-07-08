Amazon launches Amazon Now in this city, know how it rivals Zepto, Blinkit, Swiggy, other details

E-commerce site Amazon has now expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to only certain areas in Delhi. This expansion took place after quick commerce service was launched in the city of Bengaluru in June. With a variety of offerings, it plans to scale up its services in the two cities soon.

E-commerce site Amazon has now expanded its quick commerce service, Amazon Now, to only certain areas in Delhi. This expansion took place after quick commerce service was launched in the city of Bengaluru in June. In a conversation with the Economic Times, Abhinav Singh, Vice President of Operations for India and Australia at Amazon, said, “it's a large part of western Delhi right now," adding that "it's a very rapidly evolving network.” According to the Vice President of Operations, Amazon will further develop its quick commerce services in these two cities in the coming months, after which it will expand these services to other cities in different states.

Amazon Now to enters Delhi's market

The service has been launched amid the rising competition around quick commerce services which is rising rapidly with dedicated players like Blinkit, Zepto, BigBasket, Swiggy Instamart expanding aggresively and e-commerce players now entering the quick commerce market like Amazon, Flipkart, and Ola.

According to an ET report, Amazon has set up over 10 dark stores, meaning mini warehouses, to fasten deliveries in Bengaluru and plans to open more such stores in the coming days. The launch in Delhi happened after multiple pilot projects were tested. The online shopping store company is getting ready to open at least 300 such stores across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai by the end of 2025. Why Amazon is speeding up its quick commerce service with launches and expansions as Flipkart already made functional its quick shopping app, Flipkart Minutes which has a more aggressive plan of opening 800 dark stores across India by the year-end.

Talking about its high-speed scaling in the metropolitan cities, Director for Amazon Prime, deliveries and returns in India, Akshay Sahi, said that in Delhi and Bengaluru, where the project has already started, the pilot service will soon turn into full-scale operations. “Wherever we've kind of launched, we're seeing tremendous responses from Prime members. And hence you will see this expand fairly quickly,” he said.

The company has linked its loyalty programme, Amazon Prime, with the new service where users can avail a variety of benefits, including free deliveries, with paid subscription.

What does Amazon Now offer?

The Amazon Now service is vast in its offerings as it delivers a variety of products encompassing all categories, like vegetables, groceries, beauty and personal care items, home care products, snacks and beverages, as well as meat.