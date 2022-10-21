Amazon India: Smaller cities account for 80% of festival season sales

Amazon India

E-commerce business Amazon India has experienced the largest increase in the Christmas season sale, with 80 per cent of the purchasers coming from tier 2 and beyond areas. In the mobile and accessories category, sales increased by double digits compared to the Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2021 and by a factor of five compared to a typical business day. Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said that "it has been the best-ever festival sale" for the firm, despite the fact that the company did not provide specific sales figures for AGIF 2022.

According to Amazon, 11 million vendors, including 2 million brick-and-mortar businesses, have signed up to sell on the platform.

"More than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales. Over 650 sellers became crorepatis (over Rs 1 crore sales) and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis (over Rs 1 lakh sales)," Tiwary said.

In terms of online festival sales, mobile phones far outpaced other categories, and Amazon even saw some 5G smartphone interest throughout the season. More than 80% of the items sold on the website were in the sub-Rs 15,000 price range, indicating that this was the sweet spot for many consumers.

The platform was mostly used by buyers to purchase products using credit cards.

"Overall credit card (including CBCC and EMI) has the highest transaction share (47 per cent) - so overall credit card was the most preferred option for shopping on Amazon.in during GIF, with every 1 in 2 transactions on a credit card," Tiwary said.

About eight out of ten consumers might use credit while making a purchase thanks to options like Amazon Pay Later, debit card EMI, credit card EMI, NBFC EMI (easy monthly payment), etc.

"1 out 4 purchases were made on EMI and 3 out of 4 EMI purchases were on No cost EMI.Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4 times this festive season versus the average business day; With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed the milestone of 6 million registrations," the report said.

Amazon India has offered some wonderful bargains on the goods that they were selling and has brought back the sale again and again in this month. These offers have been available throughout the month of October. There is still time to take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival offer by visiting their website before October 23.

(With Inputs from PTI)