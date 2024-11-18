Employees are upset about the move, citing long commute times of over 80 minutes during the day

Amazon India is relocating its corporate headquarters in Bengaluru from the World Trade Centre (WTC) to a new office 20 km away, near the airport. The move, set to begin in April 2025 and conclude by April 2026, is part of the e-commerce giant's cost-cutting measures, according to a Mint report.

The new location will drastically reduce rental costs for Amazon. At the WTC, Amazon pays Rs 250 per square foot for nearly half a million square feet of office space. The rent at the new site is less than one-third of this amount.

This shift reflects a broader trend among tech companies like Amazon, which are cutting expenses as demand for tech products normalises post-pandemic. Before the pandemic, low interest rates and a booming global economy allowed companies to spend more freely.

The current WTC office, set in a 40-acre complex with amenities like residential flats, a shopping mall, a hotel, and a hospital, has been convenient for Amazon's 5,000 employees. Many staff members live nearby, occupying a quarter of the flats.

The new headquarters will be in a building owned by Sattva, part of the Salarpuria group. Other companies like Boeing, Infosys, and Foxconn have also begun setting up offices near Bengaluru's airport corridor. Although the area lacks metro connectivity, this may change soon.