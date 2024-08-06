Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Before Amazon, he spent over two decades in the FMCG business across various categories.

Amazon India head, Manish Tiwary, has resigned from his position after spending 8.4 years in the company. Tiwary has decided to take up a new role at another company, Moneycontrol reported. He will continue with Amazon until October 2024. Before Amazon, he spent over two decades in the FMCG business across various categories and channels in India, Gulf and North Africa.

"Manish Tiwary, Country Manager for Amazon India, has decided to pursue an opportunity outside of the company. Manish’s leadership over the last eight years has been instrumental in delivering for customers and sellers, making Amazon.in the preferred marketplace in India," a company spokesperson said. An IIM Bangalore alumnus, Tiwary joined Amazon in May 2016 as Vice President and later promoted to Country Manager in July 2020.

