Amazon India gets nod to operate round the clock in Delhi, what this means for customers

File Photo

An official from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor's office said on Sunday that Amazon India and 314 other applicants have been given permission to operate 24/7 in the nation's capital, and that a notice to that effect will be issued within a week. This would allow Amazon to provide constant delivery service to the people of Delhi.

Also, READ: Ola, Uber cab aggregators to face action if autorickshaw services not dropped by Monday: Karnataka

The application was submitted by the company around three years back.

“Amazon India is one of the applicants whose application has been approved to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital,” the official said.

E-mail query sent to Amazon did not elicit any reply.

This approval will allow round-the-clock delivery of products by Amazon in Delhi.

According to officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days.

The LG has ordered that such applications be disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.

“Starting next week, over 300 establishments ranging from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, apart from KPOs and BPOs will be able to operate and carry on with their business on a 24X7 basis in the national capital,” one of the officials said.

They claimed that the decision to exclude under Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 will improve the city's business climate and lead to an increase in job opportunities.

They also noted that the LG had instructed the Labor Department to prevent future delays in the disposal of applications relating to business-friendliness by creating a framework for transparent and effective monitoring and identifying the root causes of any lingering applications.

How this will benefit

A significant advantage of having 24-hour delivery service is that it enables you to obtain your items at a time that is most suitable for you. Amazon will now be able to deliver your items to you even more rapidly than in the past as a result of this newly introduced service.

This will result in an increase in the number of employment opportunities available in Delhi due to the fact that Amazon will need extra staff to carry out the night shift's responsibilities.

(With inpits from PTI)