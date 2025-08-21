Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

Coolie box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth film mints over Rs 225 crore in India, still lags behind Jailer by...

Did Vinod Kambli believe he outshone Sachin Tendulkar? Brother reveals shocking truth

China's BIG statement ahead of PM Modi's visit to country for SCO summit, says, 'We attach great importance to...'

Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe

'It was not possible': Mumbai woman’s bold reply to boss during heavy rains wins internet applause

Ram Gopal Varma slams 'dumb' dog lovers, supports Supreme Court's order: 'Are you so blind, deaf and brain-dead that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit

Not 2011 World Cup! Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

Sara Tendulkar reveals her favourite moment from Sachin Tendulkar’s career

War 2 box office collection day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film finally crosses Rs 200 crore-mark in India, earns Rs...

War 2 box office day 8: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film crosses Rs 200 crore

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

The seasonal jobs are available in fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 21, 2025, 10:31 PM IST

Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Amazon India has recently announced that it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities in the country due to the increased demand in the festive season. Job opportunities were created for thousands of women associates and over 2000 PWDs (differently abled people), and the company has already onboarded many of these new associates, a release from Amazon India said.

5 things to know about new jobs

  1. These include direct and indirect work opportunities in 400+ cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Cochin, Coimbatore, Indore, Raipur, etc.
  2. The seasonal jobs are available in fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.
  3. "The Early Access to Pay (EATP) programme allows associates to withdraw up to 80 per cent of their accrued basic salary within the first 20 days of each month, promoting financial flexibility and wellness," the company said.
  4. The company claimed to provide free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates across major cities, offering comprehensive services that include eye, dental, BMI, and physician consultations.
  5. "Many of these new associates continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year,” said Abhinav Singh, VP - Operations, India & Australia, Amazon.

Additionally, an on-site first aid ('AMCARE') facility is available at the fulfilment centres to anyone who needs immediate first-aid attention or rest. Amazon has increased the number of Ashray rest centres in India to 100 to support the well-being of its associates in the e-commerce network, the release said.

READ | Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold her entire stake in gaming company for Rs 334 crore, months before Online Gaming Bill

"Throughout our operations, we prioritise the safety and well-being of all associates—whether they're working in our buildings or delivering packages to customers," Singh said. "We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, equitable, and empowering work environment that includes social security benefits and supports the financial well-being of all our team," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from latest ODI rankings
ICC breaks silence after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's names go missing from ODI
Shubhanshu Shukla on visiting space station: 'Achieved all objectives, results encouraging'
Shubhanshu Shukla on visiting space station: 'Achieved all objectives'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: 'Animal lover' Rajesh Bhai's mother breaks silence over son's act, says he is...
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attacked: 'Animal lover' Rajesh Bhai's mother breaks silenc
Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen cleaning water, WATCH
Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu bungalow flooded after heavy rain in Mumbai, actor seen
BCCI revises Ajit Agarkar’s contract after Asia cup squad announcement, one selector expected to exit panel soon
BCCI revises Ajit Agarkar’s contract after Asia cup squad announcement
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
Janmashtami 2025: 6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
6 must-visit Lord Krishna temples in Delhi-NCR for divine blessings
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE