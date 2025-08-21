Amazon India announces 1.5 lakh new jobs ahead of the festive season: 5 things to know

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Tibet visit
BUSINESS
The seasonal jobs are available in fulfilment centres (FCs), sort centres, and last-mile delivery stations.
Amazon India has recently announced that it has created over 1.5 lakh seasonal work opportunities in the country due to the increased demand in the festive season. Job opportunities were created for thousands of women associates and over 2000 PWDs (differently abled people), and the company has already onboarded many of these new associates, a release from Amazon India said.
Additionally, an on-site first aid ('AMCARE') facility is available at the fulfilment centres to anyone who needs immediate first-aid attention or rest. Amazon has increased the number of Ashray rest centres in India to 100 to support the well-being of its associates in the e-commerce network, the release said.
"Throughout our operations, we prioritise the safety and well-being of all associates—whether they're working in our buildings or delivering packages to customers," Singh said. "We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, equitable, and empowering work environment that includes social security benefits and supports the financial well-being of all our team," he added.
(With inputs from IANS)