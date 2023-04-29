Amazon Great Summer Sale begins on May 4; Check bank offers, up to 60% discount on smartphones, TV, AC

Amazon Great Summer Sale (File Photo)

Amazon has announced its first Great Summer Sale of the year in India, which will start soon. The e-commerce platform has just announced the dates for the Amazon Summer sale and has revealed some details in the teasers. The Amazon Great Summer Sale will be made available to Prime members a day prior. Amazon is going to offer heavy discounts on home appliances, iPhones, electronics and many more items.

Amazon has announced the dates of its Great Summer Sale, i.e. starting from May 4 and it will offer discounts on various products.

Additionally, the e-commerce platform has disclosed bank offers that will be accessible throughout the sale. For instance, cardholders of ICICI and Kotak Bank cards can immediately save 10%.

Additionally, Amazon has made a webpage for the upcoming sale that provides a preview of the deals. The portal states that the sale will provide various price category stores under Rs 99, Rs 199, and the like, though it does not specify the precise savings.

Amazon Great Summer Sale on mobile phones like iPhone, Redmi, Samsung, OnePlus and more:

One can acquire the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite for a reduced cost of Rs 18,499. Similarly, the Redmi 12C is hinted to go on sale for 8,999 in the near future. On the other hand, the OnePlus Bullets Z2 will cost Rs 1,599. Amazon has also hinted that it will sell the iPhone 14 for the lowest price ever. The base model of the iPhone 14 costs Rs 71,999.

Mobiles & accessories are discounted up to 40% with no cost for the newest smartphones, EMIs begin at Rs. 1555 per month. During this sale, customers can exchange their old phones and receive a discount of up to Rs 10,000. In this sale, there are no-cost EMI options available for up to 18 months as well as Amazon Pay rewards worth Rs 5,000 for Prime members.

Amazon Great Summer Sale on Laptops, smartwatches, TV, AC:

Customers may save up to 60% during Amazon's Great Summer Sale on TVs and appliances. The OnePlus Y series HD-ready LED Android TV will be sold at a discounted price of 14,999, as hinted at on the sale page. The price of an LG 190L single-door refrigerator is 17,490, and the price of a 1.5-tonne 5-star AI twin inverter split air conditioner is 46,490.