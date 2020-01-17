Amazon Great Indian Sale: Here are top 10 deals on smartphones

Amazon's Great Indian Sale will begin on January 19. The e-commerce company will provide great deals on smartphones, electronics, accessories, TVs among other things.

However, for prime members, the sale starts on January 18 at 12 Noon.

Amazon has also tied up with State Bank of India to offer exclusive credit card discounts. The SBI card users would get around 10% instant discount on purchasing the products on offer with credit cards during the sale.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 40% on top-selling smartphones, and 70% off on books, toys etc.

It is also offering discounts on electronics and other accessories, with the cheapest item priced at Rs 99.

The sale will end on January 22.

Here are the 10 great offers on Smart Phones:

1. Mi A3

The phone is equipped with the best midrange camera, and triple rear camera.

Original Price: Rs 14,999

Discounted price: Rs 11,999

2. Vivo U10

The phone has a 500 mAh battery with 18W fast charge.

Original Price: Rs 10,990

Discounted price: Rs 7,990

3. Poco F1-

The phone is equipped with an Ultrafast Snapdragon 845, and a 20 MP front camera

Original Price: Rs 24,999

Discounted price: Rs 14,999

4. Samsung Galaxy M40

The phone has a stunning display with punch hole camera and a 32 MP triple rear camera.

Original Price: Rs 20,490

Discounted Price: Rs 13,999.

5. Redmi Y3

The phone has an impressive battery life(4000 mAh) and a 6.26" dot notch HD display.

Original Price-Rs 11,999

Discounted Price-Rs 7,999.

6. Samsung Galaxy M20

The phone has got a brilliant 6.3" full HD display with a 5000 Mah battery which is priced at Rs 7,999.

Original Price: Rs 10,499

Discounted price: Rs 7,999.

7. Oppo A9

The phone has an excellent 6.5-inch FHD display, with 4020 Mah battery.

Original Price: Rs 16,990

Discounted Price: Rs 11,990

8. Honor 20i

The phone has a dew drop display, with 24+8+2MP AI triple rear camera with wide-angle lens and depth assist lens | 32MP front camera. It also has 4GB RAM, 128GB internal memory.

Original Price: Rs 16,999

Discounted Price: Rs 10,999

9. One Plus 7T- The phone has a 90 HZ display with flagship 48MP triple rear camera.

Original price-Rs 37,999

Discounted price-Rs 34,999

10. Redmi 7

It has a powerful processor in Qualcomm snapdragon 632 with an impressive battery life of 4000 Mah.

Original Price:Rs 10,999

Discounted Price:Rs 7,999