Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Business

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Find best deals on office chairs with incredible offers

Explore the best deals on office chairs with great offers.

Latest News

DNA

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:31 PM IST

Having a good quality office chair enhances the comfort while working throughout the day. In this festive season, Amazon has brought you some amazing range of office chairs which will not only offer you comfort but also many benefits like height adjustment feature and many more.

 

Da URBAN Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair At Rs 6,999

  • The backrest of this desk chair is designed to perfectly fit the natural curve of the human body, ensuring that you can maintain a healthy and comfortable sitting posture
  • The cushions are thickened and made with high-density breathable mesh, providing you with a better sitting experience
  • This desk chair features a thick moulded PU seat with mesh fabric, providing you with a sweat-free sitting experience
  •  The adjustable headrest is designed to support your neck and head, keeping your whole body cool and in a comfortable position
  • This chair has a seat frame made of nylon and an internal seat made of wood and the cushioned seat is 3.9 inches thick and filled with PU for added comfort
  • It features a 360º swivel and a mesh seat cover in a stylish grey colour
  • The gas-lift is a class 4 for smooth height adjustment and it has a maximum weight capacity of up to 120 kgs.

Buy Now on Amazon

Green Soul® Jupiter Superb Office Chair At Rs 8,599

 

  • This chair has a high back and a premium mesh backrest and the backrest can tilt up to 135° and lock at any angle between 90° and 135°
  •  With 360° rotation, a cushioned seat, and rolling swivel casters, this desk chair offers flexibility and convenience
  • This chair has a frame made of glass-filled nylon and a breathable mesh material
  •  It's a high back chair that can swivel 360º for added flexibility, also this chair features a synchro multi-tilt lock mechanism, allowing you to find the perfect tilt angle
  • It has 50mm dual caster wheels for easy mobility and this chair also has 2D adjustable armrests, lumbar support, and a headrest for personalised comfort.

Buy Now on Amazon

CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair At Rs 3,599

  • The chair features an ergonomic nylon back support, which provides great support for your back and it has a smooth 360-degree swivel for added flexibility. It's the perfect chair to keep you comfortable and productive throughout the day
  • It features a 2-inch thick foam cushion padded seat, providing you with a cozy and supportive seating experience
  •  The chair is equipped with a pneumatic hydraulic system that allows for easy 3-inch seat height adjustment.

Buy Now on Amazon

ROSE® Mono Mesh Mid-Back Ergonomic Office Chair At Rs 4,699

  • It has a 360-degree swivel feature, allowing you to move around freely
  • The chair is equipped with nylon casters
  • The black color of the chair makes it versatile and able to seamlessly fit into any office or home decor and  the chair has a weight capacity of up to 90 kgs, ensuring durability and stability
  • This chair is proudly made in India, making it a great choice for supporting local products  and it is not only ideal for work-from-home setups but also perfect for office environments.

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

