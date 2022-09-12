Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to register, create wishlist, win cashbacks; check steps before sale begins

File Photo

On September 23, 2022, Amazon will begin their Great Indian Festival sale. During the sale period, a wide variety of items across several categories, as well as offers from various credit card and banking institutions, will be made available at steep discounts.

This holiday season, you can save a loads of cash and acquire a whole new set of appliances, furniture, electronics, and more from this offer. We have some suggestions that can help you save time and money when shopping on Amazon, in addition to the discounts, deals, and offers that Amazon already provides.

Create an account

The promotion only applies to Amazon customers. You may create and maintain your account ready for purchase to avoid having to establish an account at the time when the offer is active. New customers may immediately recoup 10% of their first Amazon purchase via special signup bonuses.

Ensure that your delivery address is updated

You can add your delivery address to your account before you place your order so that purchases are hassle-free.

Make sure you save your card information

You may save yourself some time by storing your credit card information before the sale goes live on Amazon, since the retailer often provides special deals in conjunction with multiple banks. SBI debit and credit card customers will also get an extra 10% discount on Amazon.

Become a member of Amazon Prime

Deals and discounts are made available to Prime members one day before they become available to the general public. As a result, you need to be a Prime member to get access to the finest bargains and secure them at the earliest possible time.

Put your favorite products on your wishlist

You may "wishlist" the items you need before the sale begins so that you don't forget to get them. In addition to making it easier to quickly locate items during the sale, this will also allow you to more accurately compare the costs of similar items before and after the discount.

Earn diamonds and redeem them

Diamonds are the platform's in-house currency, and they may be earned via platform activities including shopping, playing games, watching videos, and more for a variety of rewards. Diamonds earned on Amazon may be exchanged for gift cards or cash.

UPI and Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay can also be used by buyers. With this method, buyers can receive instant payments and refunds.