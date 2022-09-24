Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Special offers, best deals on Apple iPhone on Amazon, check details

File Photo

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is now live for all users in India. The Amazon Navratri sale started for Prime subscribers on September 22, 2022. Amazon has revealed most of the discounts that users can get this festive season. Amazon is offering some compelling deals on several products including smartphones, electronic appliances, televisions, watches, laptops, and other electronics items.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Deals on Apple iPhones

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 12 series

Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) in the colour White/Blue/Black: Rs 44,999

Apple iPhone 12 (64 GB) in the colour Green: Rs 43,999

Apple iPhone 12 (128 GB) in White/Black/Blue: Rs 49,999

Apple iPhone 12 (256GB) Black/Purple/Blue/Green: Rs 57,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) Mini: Rs 68,990

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB) Mini: Rs 88,990

Apple iPhone 13 (512GB): Rs 86,990

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128 GB) Gold/Alpine Green: Rs 1,00,900

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256 GB) Alpine Green: Rs 1,09,900

It is important to note that the prices of the products during the sale keep fluctuating so customers are advised to create a wish list. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will end on September 30, Friday.