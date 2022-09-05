Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 announced: Bank offers, deals, expected date and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022

Ahead of the festive season, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 teasers are live on the ecommerce platform. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is one of the most awaited ecommerce sales in India and the platform usually hosts the annual sale in the festive season that comes in the month of September/ October. The annual sales is the company’s biggest sale and it rivals with the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. To recall, Amazon hoster the Great Indian Festival Sale last year from October 3 as the festival season began late last year, however in 2022, the sale is expected to kick off in September.

Although the etailer has not confirmed the date when the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will begin, it is expected that it will take place from September 23 along with the Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Offers and discount

As per the teaser image, Amazon has partnered with State Bank of India (SBI Bank) for the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the month-long sale. Usually the 10% instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Details and products

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, buyers can avail attractive deals on products across various categories including smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances and other products. According to the website, Amazon will offer up to 40% discount on mobiles and accessories, up to 75% discount on home appliances, up to 65% off on daily essentials and more.

Amazon will also offer exchange deals and no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv cards. Just like previous years, the Great Indian Festival Sale will likely kick off 24 early for Prime subscribers.