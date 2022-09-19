Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: From clothing to watches, massive discounts on top fashion categories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

The festival season is upon us and shopping is a major part of the festival season. Along with good food and family time, dressing up and clicking pictures is a vital and fun part of every festival. All the major online shopping platforms are now coming up with huge discount offers.

With Flipkart bringing the big billion-day offer from September 23 to 30th. Amazon is all set to reboot its annual Amazon Great Indian Festival from September 23. Amazon Prime members will be able to avail the Great Indian Festival sale early this year.

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, the etailer has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI Bank). This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit cards will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount during the month-long sale.

Usually, the 10 per cent instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. Last year, Amazon tied up with several banks over different weeks so that buyers of numerous bank accounts can get the best of the Diwali sale.

Top fashion categories from 50 to 80 per cent:

Women's Tops and T-Shirts

Women's Kurtas and Kurtis

Men's T-Shirts and Polos

Men's footwear

Dresses

Fashion Jewellery

Watches

Handbags

Sports shoes and clothing

Kid's clothing

Luggage and accessories

Sunglasses and frames.

Amazon will offer some amazing offers on selected leading brands like Max, Lavie, The Body Shop, Van Heusen, Fastrack and more.

