Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: From clothing to watches, massive discounts on top fashion categories

Check out major fashion brands and all categories with attractive offers this festive season.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: From clothing to watches, massive discounts on top fashion categories
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 | Photo: Pixabay

The festival season is upon us and shopping is a major part of the festival season. Along with good food and family time, dressing up and clicking pictures is a vital and fun part of every festival. All the major online shopping platforms are now coming up with huge discount offers. 

With Flipkart bringing the big billion-day offer from September 23 to 30th. Amazon is all set to reboot its annual Amazon Great Indian Festival from September 23. Amazon Prime members will be able to avail the Great Indian Festival sale early this year.

For the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, the etailer has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI Bank). This means that buyers using SBI Bank credit or debit cards will be able to avail 10 per cent instant discount during the month-long sale. 

Usually, the 10 per cent instant bank discount on selected banks is capped at Rs 1,500. Last year, Amazon tied up with several banks over different weeks so that buyers of numerous bank accounts can get the best of the Diwali sale.

Top fashion categories from 50 to 80 per cent: 

  • Women's Tops and T-Shirts
  • Women's Kurtas and Kurtis
  • Men's T-Shirts and Polos
  • Men's footwear
  • Dresses
  • Fashion Jewellery
  • Watches 
  • Handbags
  • Sports shoes and clothing
  • Kid's clothing
  • Luggage and accessories
  • Sunglasses and frames. 

Amazon will offer some amazing offers on selected leading brands like Max, Lavie, The Body Shop, Van Heusen, Fastrack and more.

Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 to start from THIS date: Offers, discounts on phones from Apple, Samsung and more

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET PG 2022 Result date, time: NTA likely to release CUET PG on THIS date at cuet.nta.nic.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.