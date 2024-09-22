Twitter
Business

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Heavy discounts on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more; early bird offer begins from...

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale will begin from September 27 and offer a great on every product.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 22, 2024, 02:53 PM IST

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 sale is set to kick start from September 27, catering to all shoppers. In preparation for the upcoming festive time, the online retail giant has unveiled enticing deals on leading mobile devices.

While the sale starts early for Prime members on September 26, customers can add the devices to their wishlist and buy them once the sale officially begins.

Buyers will have the opportunity to buy Apple iPhone 13 for less than Rs. 38,000 during the Amazon sale. Similar discounts are available for popular smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 14. Amazon has assured customers of discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones.

Amazon has unveiled an unbeatable deal on the iPhone 13, touted as the "king of all deals." The handset which was launched at Rs. 79,900, and currently retails at Rs. 49,900, will be available at an effective price of Rs. 37,999, inclusive of bank offers, during the Amazon sale. Boasting a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and powered by Apple's A15 Bionic processor, this device features a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup for exceptional photography.

Apart from the deal on the iPhone 13, Amazon has rolled out a discount on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra – Samsung's top-tier smartphone from the previous year. Initially priced at Rs. 1,49,999, the flagship device will now be up for grabs at a reduced rate of Rs. 69,999. It is iimprtant to note that this offer is inclusive of both bank and coupon discounts.

In addition to the discounts on Mobile phones, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 will give an impressive discouunt on other electronic gagests like laptops, Tvs and washing machine. 

The sale presents a great chance to enhance your tech gadgets with incredible discounts on laptops and tablets. Whether you need a portable laptop for efficient work on the move or a versatile tablet for entertainment and productivity, this event guarantees top-notch value for your money, elevating your digital journey.

Meanwhile, the company has mentioned that the discounted products can be availed via the company’s official website, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Bajaj Electronics, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and Croma, among other platforms.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
