Headlines

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

SC asks Punjab govt to stop stubble burning immediately amid Delhi-NCR air pollution

Who is Rajveer Khant, student who sent death threat to Mukesh Ambani for Rs 400 crore? How cops caught him

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World’s richest man Elon Musk may bring 687 billion dollar Tesla brand to India next year, new report suggests

'Whenever Congress comes to power...': PM Modi issues dire warning ahead of polls

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

11 ways batter can get out in cricket

5 diabetes-friendly root vegetables

Biggest Diwali openings in Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Rashmika Mandanna deepfake video goes viral, Amitabh Bachchan calls for legal action

Explained: What if Hezbollah, Hamas, and Houthis decide to do a unified attack against Israel?

Nepal Earthquake: India delivers medicines, relief material to Nepal

This actor lived on beaches, slept on railway station, one letter changed his life, worked in more than 500 films

Zeenat Aman breaks silence on eye injury, reveals she underwent surgery for ptosis: 'It narrowed my opportunities...'

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is a sensation in Nigeria after Netflix release, fans say story is 'too Nigerian to be Indian'

HomeBusiness

Business

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check out best discounts on Gold and Silver coins

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Unwrap the gift of financial security and luxury this Diwali during the Amazon sale today which is offering unmatched discounts on gold bars and coins, a choice that shines bright for generations. Invest in your future with timeless elegance!

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 07, 2023, 01:54 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

This Diwali, embrace the beauty of gold. Explore a gliterring array of gold bars and coins. The time has come when you  invest in symbol of prosperity and love. Buying gold coin on Diwali has always been a tradition in India. Make it more special by having thes precious assests. The amazon sale is showcasing some of the best gold and silver coins with beautiful designs on it. 

Goddess Laxmi Gold Coin

This dhanteras shop for the stunning piece of godess laxmi gold coin. Crafted to prefection by the prestigious MMTC -PAMP, known for its exceptonal quality. It is made from 24K purest gold, that is available with 10% discount.

Buy Now on Amazon

Peacock Yellow Gold Bar

A captivating symbol of investment available on Peacock yellow gold bar. The best gold biscuit during amazon great india festival is avilable at a discount of 9%. Adding a aesthetic touch to intrinsic value. This gold bar represents India's heritage and its enduring value.

Buy Now on Amazon

IJEULS Silver Coin Bar 

Grab up the the latest offer on IJEULS Silver coin bar which is giving a discount of 57%. Goddess laxmi and ganesh mark an auspicious symbol during festive season. Have a look at this IJEULS silver coin that is giving you 10gm of silver.

Buy Now on Amazon

Ananth Jewels Coin

With a stunning design of Laxmi, ganesh and saraswati is a perfect gift for diwali. Exquisite depiction of wealth and prosperity. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Meet woman who studied in US, now leads Rs 13,430 crore company, daughter of billionaire with Rs 22,470 cr net worth

    Meet man who lost Rs 7000 crore in 3 months, Mukesh Ambani wants to buy his…

    Who was Prathima KS, Karnataka officer mysteriously murdered after multiple raids? Sequence of events

    Delhi NCR news: Primary schools in Gurugram, Faridabad closed due to rising pollution

    Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, wanted Khalistani terrorist behind Air India attack threat?

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

    Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

    In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

    Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

    Streaming This Week: Jaane Jaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, latest films and shows to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE