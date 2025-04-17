With a net worth of USD 192.4 billion, Jeff Bezos is currently the third richest man in the world, as per Forbes' billionaires list.

Jeff Bezos is one of the richest men in the world. The billionaire owns various luxurious properties in the US. Now, the Amazon founder has sold one of his mansions in Washington for a record-breaking USD 63 million or Rs 537 crore. The deal of the 'Hunts Point' mansion has become the most expensive residential sale in Washington State history, as reported by the Puget Sound Business Journal. The mansion is located on the prestigious Hunts Point peninsula along the shores of Lake Washington. The 9,420-square-foot estate has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. It was originally owned by the late art collector Barney Ebsworth. Bezos purchased it in 2019 for USD 37.5 million through a trust shortly after his divorce from MacKenzie Scott. Now, after selling it for USD 63 million, Bezos made a profit of USD 25.5 million.

The Hunts Point mansion features over 300 feet of private waterfront, a rooftop terrace complete with a fireplace, a glass walkway connecting the main house to a two-story guesthouse, a sleek kitchen and a secondary catering kitchen and more. The sale of this mansion marks Bezos' first major move to divest from his Seattle-area portfolio. However, he still retains ownership of a 30,000-square-foot Tudor-style estate known as the La Haye mansion, which he purchased in 2010 for USD 45 million. In 1998, he also acquired an adjacent property for an additional USD 10 million.

Jeff Bezos' net worth

The 61-year-old billionaire is currently the third richest man in the world, as per Forbes' billionaires list. He has a real-time net worth of USD 192.4 billion. He stepped down as Amazon CEO to become executive chairman in 2021. He owns less than 10 per cent of the company.

READ | Meet world's sixth richest man who pays Rs 4000000 monthly rent to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...