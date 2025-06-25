As per media reports, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, much more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is spending on his wedding with his longtime partner Lauren Sanchez.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez are all set to host what is being dubbed the 'wedding of the century' in beautiful Venice. The extravagant affair, spanning three days, will have guests from all around the world in attendance. While several details of the wedding are being kept under wraps, Jeff Bezos' grand wedding to Lauren Sanchez is all set to reportedly cost €55 million (over Rs 548 crores).

How much did Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spend on their son Anant Ambani's wedding?

While this seems like a high figure to spend on a wedding, it is still nothing compared to the grand wedding of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's wedding to Radhika Merchant, which was held in 2014. Asia's richest man and one of India's most valuable companies, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, and his wife, Nita Ambani, just last year hosted the wedding of their youngest son, Anant Ambani, to Radhika Merchant at Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

As per media reports, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani spent a whopping Rs 5000 crore on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, much more than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is spending on his wedding with his longtime partner Lauren Sanchez.

Jeff Bezos' 'wedding of the century' with Lauren Sanchez

Nevertheless, Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez is already being dubbed the 'wedding of the century' with over 200 guests in attendance, including politicians and Hollywood royalty. The official wedding ceremony will reportedly take place aboard Koru, Jeff Bezos’ $500 million luxury yacht, anchored in the Venetian lagoon.

As per Forbes, Jeff Bezos' estimated net worth reached $223.5 billion earlier this week, making him one of the world’s richest individuals, behind only Elon Musk, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg.

