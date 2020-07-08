Amazon, Flipkart, other e-commerce firms agree to display 'Country of Origin' on products

The e-commerce firms have agreed to the recommendation but have sought more time from the government to implement the change.

Amid calls to boycott Chinese products, e-commerce companies in India like Amazon and Flipkart will display the country of origin of each product so buyers can make a better decision.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) had asked that e-commerce companies display the country of origin on each product being sold on their platforms. The companies have agreed to the suggestion and are likely to start displaying the details of new products from August 1.

DPIIT, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held a virtual meeting with e-commerce companies on Wednesday in this regard. The department told the e-commerce companies that it will be mandatory for them to display the country of origin for each product.

The DPIIT suggested the deadline of August 1.

The e-commerce firms have agreed to the recommendation but have sought more time from the government to implement the change.

They have also said that they would start by displaying the origin of the new products and would gradually update all the products with the detail.

This was the second meeting between the DPIIT and various e-commerce companies. Earlier on June 24, a meeting was held between officials of DPIIT and representatives of e-commerce companies which included Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Tata Cliq, Paytm, Udaan and Pepperfry.

This comes amid calls from various quarters to boycott Chinese products following the border tension and the death of 20 Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Traders' body CAIT and the RSS-affiliate SJM have demanded to make it mandatory for e-commerce firms to mention the 'country of origin' on each product sold on their platforms.

The government procurement portal GeM has made it mandatory for suppliers and sellers to specify the country of origin while registering new products on the portal.