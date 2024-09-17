Twitter
Amazon ends work from home, asks employees to return to office from...

Employees will be expected to be in the office five days a week.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 06:00 PM IST

Amazon ends work from home, asks employees to return to office from...
Amazon, like many other companies, has asked its employees to return to office from next year. Hence, it has ended its work from home or hybrid working policy. The decision was by Amazon CEO Andy Jassy in a lengthy memo sent to staffers on Monday.

Starting January 2, 2025, employees will be expected to be in the office five days a week “outside of extenuating circumstances,” said Jassy. In his memo, Jassy said that working from office over the last 15 months had strengthened his belief in the benefits of working from the office.

He said, “We’ve observed that it’s easier for our teammates to learn, model, practice, and strengthen our culture; collaborating, brainstorming, and inventing are simpler and more effective; teaching and learning from one another are more seamless; and, teams tend to be better connected to one another.”

However, there are some exceptions. Employees can also work remotely if their request is granted by their organisation’s S-team leader. “But, before the pandemic, it was not a given that folks could work remotely two days a week, and that will also be true moving forward—our expectation is that people will be in the office outside of extenuating circumstances (like the ones mentioned above) or if you already have a Remote Work Exception approved through your s-team leader.” During the Covid pandemic, many tech companies had asked their employees to work from home. They later announced a hybrid policy, requiring employees to work from office for some days.

READ | Meet woman, who worked in Azim Premji's Rs 288000 crore company as CTO, resigned due to... 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
