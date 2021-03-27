'Amazon employees pee in bottles': Undercover writer reveals firm's poor work conditions, long hours

In a revelation that is both shocking and inhumane, a writer said that during his time working undercover at an Amazon facility, he found many employees urinating in bottles as they were too afraid to take a bathroom break. He also talked about the poor working condition in the facility.

Working undercover at an Amazon facility, James Bloodworth - the author of 'Hired' - said the employees are tired and frustrated due to the poor working environment provided in the facilities. Amazon imposes strict targets and penalises people who fail to achieve the set goals.

Workers have revealed that employees are being forced to take 14-hour long shifts with little or no bathroom breaks. The pressure is such that employees end up peeing in bottles to save time from taking a bathroom break.

The issue came to light when Amazon's Dave Clark took a dig at Bernie Sanders on Twitter, inviting him to Birmingham to appreciate "his push for a progressive workplace".

He also took the opportunity to boast about the wages and work environment. "a $15 minimum wage, health care from day one, career progression, and a safe and inclusive work environment," he tweeted.

However, this was met with backlash from Representative Mark Pocan, who tweeted back, saying, "Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a "progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles."

1/3 I welcome @SenSanders to Birmingham and appreciate his push for a progressive workplace. I often say we are the Bernie Sanders of employers, but that’s not quite right because we actually deliver a progressive workplace https://t.co/Fq8D6vyuh9 — Dave Clark (@davehclark) March 24, 2021

Amazon News, which is the official account for all Amazon-related news, has denied these accusations. "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us," Amazon News tweeted. "The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one."

1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021

However, James Bloodworth assured that the reports of employees urinating in bottles are true. "I was the person who found the pee in the bottle. Trust me, it happened," he tweeted.