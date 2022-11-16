Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness

Amazon employees layoffs begin, tech giant to fire around 10,000 workers

Meta earlier cut 11,000 jobs, and Twitter laid off about 3,800 regular employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

Amazon employees layoffs begin, tech giant to fire around 10,000 workers
Amazon (Image: Reuters)

After Meta and Twitter, Amazon has become another Big Tech company to lay off thousands of workers and the process to eliminate 10,000 employees, or 3 percent of its workforce, kicked off at the company, the media reported The massive job cuts have hit several divisions, especially the Alexa virtual assistant business and the Luna cloud gaming unit, and corporate employees were being informed about being let go, reports CNBC Amazon is aiming to eliminate about 10,000 jobs, mostly in retail, devices and human resources.

"Amazon employees were called into meetings with their managers across the country Tuesday, and many were told they had two months to find another job internally or accept severance payment," the Washington Post reported late on Tuesday. Within hours of the layoffs beginning, employees started posting on LinkedIn to say they had been asked to go and were looking for new jobs.

"Several employees were laid off from Amazon's Alexa team, which works on the voice assistant technology, and layoffs occurred in Boston, Seattle, Vancouver and the Bay Area," said the report. "Seeing these aI Got Laid Off` posts is horribly distressing. This is horrible," one laid-off employee wrote in the company's internal messaging app Slack.

Also read: Microsoft Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 launched in India, price starts at Rs 1.05 lakh

Earlier this month, Amazon announced a broad hiring freeze among its white-collar workforce that would last at least "the next few months." Meta earlier cut 11,000 jobs, and Twitter laid off about 3,800 regular employees, apart from sacking thousands of contractual workers. Amazon employed more than 1.5 million workers (as of September).

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant more than doubled the cash compensation cap for its tech employees, citing "a particularly competitive labour market", according to reports.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
No Shave November: These Bollywood actors' looks will inspire you to grow beard this month
Inside Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy's luxurious house featuring classy interiors
PHOTOS: Kangana Ranaut, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon attend Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party
Heart diseases: Check these 5 foods that help you control cholesterol
Did bold photoshoot with Ayesha Omar trigger divorce between Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
KCET Round 2 counselling schedule OUT at kea.kar.nic.in: Important dates, how to apply here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.