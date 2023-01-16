Amazon employees layoff: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy promises severance pay, insurance to laid off employees

Amazon has revealed that the company has planned to lay off 18,000 employees worldwide, including roughly 1,000 in India. The laid-off process in India has been started. The impacted employees will receive the support they require, such as severance money, health insurance, and other assistance.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," Amazon CEO added.

The affected employees have received an email from Amazon alerting them that they have been let go. Several sources indicate that the email urges the employee to meet with the leadership group on a particular date to gather more information about the circumstance. The business promised to provide 5 months of severance pay in the same email.

"We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Amazon CEO Andy Jassy wrote.

According to reports, Amazon has 1 lakh employees in India, and the decision will affect 1% of the workforce there.

Both new hires and seasoned workers at Amazon India headquarters in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and other locations were affected by the layoffs.

Amazon received a summons last week from the Pune office of the Labour Commission about its policy on mass layoffs and voluntary separation.

A collaborative conversation regarding the purported layoffs by the corporation in India was requested in a letter to the IT employees' union dated January 17.

Workers all across the world are struggling as many businesses have started to lay off workers in an effort to reduce expenses. The situation appears dire for both mid-sized businesses and startups, as well as for huge organisations like Twitter, Meta, and Google.