Amazon CEO meets PM Narendra Modi, assures USD 48 billion investment, to boost AI ecosystem

Amazon has announced a USD 48 billion investment in India between 2026 and 2030, including USD 21 billion for AI and cloud infrastructure.

US e-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced plans to invest USD 48 billion in India between 2026 and 2030, reinforcing its long-term commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets. The announcement came as Amazon CEO Andy Jassy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As part of the investment plan, Amazon will allocate an additional USD 13 billion to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure across the country by 2030.

Over USD 21 billion allocated for AI and cloud expansion

The latest commitment takes Amazon's total planned investment in AI and cloud infrastructure in India to more than USD 21 billion between 2026 and 2030. The investment forms a significant portion of the company's overall USD 48 billion commitment and positions Amazon among the largest global investors in AI and cloud infrastructure in India.

The funds will be used to expand Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centre capacity in Mumbai and Hyderabad. The enhanced infrastructure will provide startups, enterprises and government organisations with access to advanced AI technologies, custom AI chips, managed AI services, secure cloud solutions and developer tools.

Amazon's total India investment to cross USD 88 billion

With the latest announcement, Amazon's cumulative investments in India from 2010 to 2030 are expected to exceed USD 88 billion.

Speaking about the company's plans, Andy Jassy said Amazon has witnessed strong growth across its businesses in India, particularly in e-commerce, AI and cloud services.

"We came to India over a decade ago and have since been serving customers, sellers, developers, startups and enterprises through our different businesses. The response has been tremendous, with strong growth especially across our ecommerce, AI and cloud businesses," Jassy said.

Commitment to India's growth story

Jassy said Amazon's upcoming investments are aimed at meeting rising demand while supporting India's economic and technological ambitions.

"We are investing over USD 48 billion in the coming five years to meet the strong demand across our business in India and to help the country achieve these priorities. We are inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of a Viksit and Atmanirbhar Bharat, and we are committed to being a long-term partner in India's growth story," he added.

The Amazon CEO also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and highlighted India's growing importance in the company's global operations.

Impact on businesses, jobs and digital skills

Since entering India, Amazon says it has digitised 12 million small businesses, enabled more than USD 20 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports and supported approximately 2.8 million jobs.

The company has also trained over 10 million Indians in cloud-related skills.

Looking ahead, Amazon plans to align its efforts with the Indian government's priorities by focusing on AI-led digitisation, export growth and job creation.

Future targets

As part of its long-term commitments, Amazon aims to:

Support 3.8 million jobs in India Enable USD 80 billion in cumulative exports Bring AI benefits to 15 million small businesses Provide AI education to 4 million government school students

The company said these initiatives will help strengthen India's digital economy and accelerate innovation across sectors.