Amazon CEO Andy Jassy breaks silence on e-commerce giant's 14000 job cuts, reveals REAL reason behind mass layoffs: 'Not AI, Financial problem, it is...'

BUSINESS
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy breaks silence on Amazon's latest round of more than 14,000 job cuts, and has revealed the real reason behind this mass layoff. Not money problem or AI, he revealed that the reason behind the job cuts is the 'culture'.
Andy Jassy said, 'The announcement that we made a few days ago was not really financially driven, and it's not even really AI-driven, not right now at least. It really — it's culture.'
“And if you grow as fast as we did for several years, the size of businesses, the number of people, the number of locations, the types of businesses you're in, you end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers,” Jassy said.
“And when that happens, Sometimes, without realizing it, you can weaken the ownership of the people that you have who are doing the actual work,” he added. “And it can lead to slowing you down.”