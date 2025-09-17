Amazon CEO Andy Jassy advocates resetting work culture, calls THIS harmful for startups, 'As you get larger...'

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy discussed the company’s culture during the e-commerce firm’s annual conference for third-party sellers in Seattle. He stated that Amazon is working to improve the company’s culture. He also oragnised a “no bureaucracy email alias,” for employees's redressal.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy discussed the company’s culture during the e-commerce firm’s annual conference for third-party sellers in Seattle. He stated that Amazon is working to improve the company’s culture. In his statement, he criticised bureaucracy and called it an ‘anathema’ to companies.

What does Andy Jassy think about corporate culture?

“Bureaucracy is really anathema to startups and to entrepreneurial organisations” and he even supported the idea of “root out bureaucracy” and streamlining the organisation to reset its culture and boost innovation. “I would say bureaucracy is really anathema to startups and to entrepreneurial organizations. As you get larger, it’s really easy to accumulate bureaucracy, a lot of bureaucracy that you may not see,” Jassy said.

What changes has Andy Jassy brought to Amazon’s work culture?

This is not the first time that Jassy has talked about reworking the company’s culture, as he voiced for flattening the corporate system in September 2024. Last year, Andy Jassy brought in many changes to the work structure. Amazon announced a strict five-day work-from-office culture for employees, a shift from the earlier three-day policy. Additionally, he gave a crucial responsibility to the top leadership team to manage at least a 15% ratio of individual contributors to managers by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

He also oragnised a “no bureaucracy email alias,” an alternative email to allow employees to pinpoint useless processes or excessive rules threatening the company’s culture. He revealed that in the last year, a total of 1,500 emails have been received in the no-bureaucracy email alias, and based on them, around 455 processes have been changed.

The e-commerce tech giant has laid off over 27,000 employees since 2022. Andy Jassy communicated about the reason behind this via an internal memo to employees early in 2025 in which he claimed that artificial intelligence would be the reason for a sharp reduction in the employees in the next few years. This he said was because of the company’s evolution with AI tools. “We will need fewer people doing some of the jobs that are being done today, and more people doing other types of jobs.”