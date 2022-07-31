Amazon pre-Independence Day sale from August 6: Up to 40% discount on mobiles, 60% on TVs, appliances

File Photo

In the run up to August 15, leading ecommerce platform in India, Amazon will offer massive discounts across product ranges to customers in a five day pre-Independence day sale. Dubbed the “Great Freedom Festival”, the Amazon sale will kick off from August 6 and go on till August 10.

Apart from the huge discounts on different categories, Amazon will also offer a 10 percent instant discount on transactions with State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards. The Amazon sale will have a plethora of deals including Budget Bazaar with bargain deals under Rs 999, pocket friendly price store with categories of Rs 99 store, Rs 199 store, Rs 299 store and Rs 499 store. There will also be offers of Buy 2 and Get 10% off and Buy 3 and get 10% off.

As part of the sale, massive discounts of up to 40% will be offered on mobiles and accessories along with options of No cost EMIs starting Rs 2,083 per month on latest mobile phones. Brands in focus include OnePlus, Xiaomi and Samsung.

On Home and Kitchen products, customers can avail discounts of up to 70%. Electronics and accessories will also boast huge discounts of up to 75%, with upto Rs 40,000 off on laptops. Discounts of up to 70% will be offered on smartwatches and 45% on tablets.

Customers looking to buy new clothes can avail discounts of up to 80% on Amazon Fashion sale from 40 lakh plus styles.

TVs and appliances will carry attractive discounts of up to 60% with No cost EMIs starting at just Rs 1,333. Premium TVs will have discounts of up to 50%, up to 60% off on Washing Machines and Refrigerators on sale for as low as Rs 7,240.

Other categories with massive discounts include Daily Essentials, Books, Toys, Grooming, Amazon Brands and products like Alexa, Fire TV and Kindle.

