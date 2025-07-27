Amazon announces Great Freedom Sale, get up to 80 per cent discounts on..., check date here

As India gears up to celebrate its 79th Independence Day, popular e-commerce platform Amazon has announced its Freedom Sale. This comes shortly after Flipkart announced its Independence Day Sale.

Meanwhile, Amazon's Freedom Sale is about to begin shortly on the e-commerce websites. During the sale, buyers can get a wide range of items -- from electronic products to apparel at discounted prices.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime users will be able to avail benefits from 12-hour early access. The sale will also provide special offers, including gold rewards, gift card vouchers, trending deals, 8 PM deals, and blockbuster deals to the buyers.

When will the sale begin?

You might be wondering when the Freedom Sale will begin. Let us tell you that Amazon's Freedom Sale will start on July 31, but for Prime users, it will begin 12 hours earlier, i.e., midnight on July 31. While shopping with an SBI card, users can also avail of an instant discount of 10 per cent. In addition, buyers can get an extra 5 per cent discount available as gold rewards, and an additional 10 per cent available as gift card vouchers.

The Freedom Sale's 'Bazaar' segment will offer up to 80 per cent discount on fashion and household products. Under 'Trending deals', massive discounts will be available on electronic items, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, ACs, and more. Moreover, an exchange facility will be available on many products.