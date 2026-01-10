Amazon allows Indian employees to work but with THESE conditions amid H-1B visa

Amazon has offered an alternative to them but with various restrictions. The big tech firm has offered its employees, who remained in India from December 13, to work remotely until March 2. Amazon has put restrictions on works including troubleshooting, testing, or even documenting code.

In a big news for Indian employees stuck in India amid delays in the processing of H-1B visa, Amazon has offered an alternative to them but with various restrictions. The big tech firm has offered its employees, who remained in India from December 13, to work remotely until March 2, as per Business Insider. But the offer comes with a restriction that they cannot do coding, take any important decision, take part in dealing in contracts or communicate with customers while working remotely.

Amazon has put restrictions on works including troubleshooting, testing, or even documenting code which are mandated by local laws. Also, they are not allowed to visit Amazon offices, sign contracts, hire anyone, or manage relationships with vendors and partners. All the important decision-making process and approvals must take place outside India.

For those employed in technical roles, these restrictions pose serious concerns over productivity. “Seventy to eighty percent of my job is coding, testing, deploying, and documenting,”an Amazon software engineer told Business Insider, emphasising the non-feasibility of the rule.

US hikes H-1B visa

In a significant US immigration move, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a hike in premium processing fees for many immigration benefits, including the H-1B visa. The new rates will come into effect on March 1, 2026.

The premium processing is an optional service offered by USCIS, allowing petitioners to receive faster adjudication of certain immigration petitions. With this additional fee, USCIS guarantees a decision within a specified time frame, usually 15 calendar days. Under the new fee schedule, USCIS has increased premium processing fees for several major visa and employment-based immigration categories, including Form I-129 – H-2B and R-1 categories, which apply to H-2B: Temporary non-agricultural workers, R-1: Religious workers. The old fee was $1,685, with the addition of a premium processing fee, the New fee is $1,780 with an increase of $95.